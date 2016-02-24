Paul Pennicook, Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has announced the appointments of Marcia McLaughlin and Francine Carter Henry. McLaughlin, a hospitality and tourism veteran, will serve as Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing. Carter Henry is filling the role of Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines for the Jamaica Tourist Board's USA Regional Office.



With her February 8 appointment, Ms McLaughlin will have responsibility for developing and coordinating the JTB's global marketing initiatives, overseeing its public relations and advertising agencies as well as directing its destination marketing, communications, digital marketing and research teams.



An accomplished marketing and public relations professional, Ms McLaughlin's career spans the hospitality, travel and automotive commercial retail industries in the United States and Jamaica. Prior to joining the JTB, Ms McLaughlin established eMpower Consultants, a marketing consultancy representing transportation, gaming entertainment and education clients. She is credited with achieving award-winning results for Appliance Traders Limited Group, a member of the Sandals/Beaches Resorts family, as well as at Half Moon, A RockResort. At Sandals Resorts International and Air Jamaica Vacations she managed public relations practices for both companies. Her expertise includes brand direction, managing regional and global media relations, concept and creative development, event planning, website development and digital marketing.



"We are happy to have Ms McLaughlin join the team. She has an impeccable marketing track record in both local and international markets," Mr Pennicook said. "Under her stewardship we are confident that the destination will enjoy continued growth in new and existing markets as she brings new marketing strategies and vehicles to bear."



She holds a communication arts degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland in the United States, and has a professional certificate in digital marketing from the University of Vermont.



Effective February 1, Mrs Carter Henry succeeded tourism veteran Anthony King who retired December 2015. Based in Miami, Florida, she is responsible for establishing relationships with tour operators and airline stakeholders through the development and execution of marketing and promotional strategies for Jamaica.

With over 20 years experience in the hospitality industry, Mrs Carter Henry was most recently the Director, National Accounts at International Lifestyles Inc., where she established relationships with tour operators and travel agents. She is also the former Group Credit and Collections Manager at Village Resorts Limited (SuperClubs) where she managed credit and collections from tour operators in North America and the United Kingdom for 12 resort hotels.



"We welcome Mrs Carter Henry to the Jamaica Tourist Board family," said Director Pennicook. "We knew it would have been challenging to replace Mr King, so we are fortunate to secure the competences of Mrs Carter Henry. With her extensive experience with tour operators and airline partners, her transition will be seamless."



Jamaica Tourist Board



The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica's national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. The JTB was declared the Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) from 2006 to 2015. Also in 2015, Jamaica earned the WTA's vote for the Caribbean's Leading Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination for the tenth consecutive year. Additionally, Ocho Rios was named the Caribbean's Leading Cruise Port; Sangster International Airport was voted the Caribbean's Leading Airport; Club Mobay was named the Caribbean's Leading Airport Lounge; Dolphin Cove was voted the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction; the Montego Bay Convention Center was named the Caribbean's Leading Meeting & Conventions Center; and GO! Jamaica Travel was named the Caribbean's Leading Tour Operator.



JTB offices are located in Kingston, Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai and Tokyo.



