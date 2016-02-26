SKAL International, the global organisation for professionals from all branches of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, has elected Brian Donnelly as the new President of Skal London.



Brian's recent experience is in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) sector of the travel industry and he is currently a Director of The MICE Network (MTM), the World of Incentives (WOI) and the World Association of Travel Agencies (WATA). Prior to his current positions, he was responsible for developing an International Network for FCm Travel Solutions.



Brian says "I am delighted to be elected as the President of the Skal Club of London. This unique association was formed in 1934 and it is one of the first clubs in an international alliance that now boasts almost 400 Clubs around the world.

"I see it as my duty to respect the history and traditions of this great organisation whilst ensuring that it meets the requirements of its membership and today's tourism industry."



Skal London is a very active organisation, providing its members with a wide range of networking and social events including business luncheons and dinners in London plus national and international exchange visits with other Skal Clubs and representation during the World Travel Market.



Skal International



Skal International is a world-wide movement that links travel industry decision makers in every major city in the world. The objective of Skal International is to promote business through friendship through the promotion of international tourism.



It provides a means of networking with like-minded travel industry colleagues all over the world, summed up by its strap line 'Doing business among friends'. Skal International is the only truly international organisation that can claim to represent these aims.



The first Club was founded in 1932 in Paris and Skal International today has approximately 17,000 members in 400 Clubs throughout 80 nations. Most activities occur at local level, moving up through National Committees, under the umbrella of Skal International, with headquarters in Spain.



Skål International London



Skål International London was the 14th Skål club to be established, in 1934, when there were 17 founding members from London-based companies such as Air France, Intourist, Imperial Airways, KLM, Norwegian State Railways, Thomas Cook and Sabena.



Its social programme consist of regular networking business luncheons and dinners in London, some with speakers; exchange events with other Skål groups and club national and internationally; an annual Dinner; special luncheons/receptions during the World Travel Market.