Chambers Travel Group has announced it will re-brand to parent company Corporate Travel Management's identity at the end of this month.



Corporate Travel Management, one of Australia's largest global TMCs, acquired Chambers Travel Group in January 2015 in order to establish a European presence for its operations. In addition to the UK (London and Glasgow) Chambers' pan-European offices span: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Globally Corporate Travel Management (CTM) operates in 82 cities across 53 countries and employs over 1800 staff.



Since the acquisition, Chambers Travel Group has seen significant growth winning new business worth £39.4 million in 2015 and re-signing existing clients for a total £35 million. In particular the TMC has taken advantage of global opportunities as part of CTM, leading bids out of the UK and winning new global accounts with a total spend of £17.5 million.



Chris Thelen, Chambers Travel Group's CEO, who will become CEO of Corporate Travel Management EMEA commented: "It has been an exciting and dynamic period since we have become part of CTM. Many companies going through a merger or acquisition process might experience a time of commercial uncertainty or restructuring which would impact on their performance. Not so at Chambers-CTM. We have continued to enjoy a robust financial performance and win significant new business, while still innovating and investing in client solutions, technology and staff development.



"We have embraced the global opportunities that being part of CTM gives us, successfully leading major global bids out of the UK. Nevertheless we haven't lost sight of our core values as a TMC that puts client relationships first and continues to apply innovation and creativity to everything we do," he added.



"We are wholly centred on providing an outstanding customer experience to clients of all sizes -- whether SME, large enterprise or multi-national account. If a client requires a bespoke servicing model, then we create it -- whether that's a 'follow the sun' solution so that we can service a client in all markets 24/7, or a hybrid model of one agent within a client's procurement department supported by a team of consultants at our head office."



Corporate Travel Management EMEA (formerly Chambers Travel Group) is the European, Middle Eastern and African anchor for CTM, one of Australia's largest global TMCs, headquartered in Brisbane and listed on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). In Europe, CTM has two operations in the UK (London &Glasgow) and operates from offices in Ireland, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Denmark, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Elsewhere around the world CTM has wholly owned operations in 82 cities in 53 countries throughout Australia, North America, Asia, New Zealand & EMEA. The company has a global sales turnover in excess of US$2 billion and employs over 1800 staff.



