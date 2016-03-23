Today UATP and Air Canada introduced the ACGlobe program for corporate travelers. Multi Service will manage the corporate payment solution for the airline, which will issue a branded card for program users.



"Air Canada is a strategic player in the corporate travel market and as a UATP Issuer, they are in line to capture the increased demand," said Ralph Kaiser, President and CEO, UATP. "We look forward to working with an airline with such an esteemed reputation and helping them grow a very successful UATP program."



"Air Canada is the preferred airline of 86 per cent of Canadian business travellers and our partnership with UATP to create ACGlobe heightens our appeal by making it even easier for our corporate clients, regardless of their size or travel spend, to manage travel. We are particularly pleased to partner with UATP because their reputation as a global service provider will support our ongoing international expansion as a leading global carrier," said Duncan Bureau, Vice President Global Sales at Air Canada.



www.aircanada.com



@AirCanada



UATP



UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream and DataMine, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.



Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak(r); UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Heli Air Monaco; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); Lufthansa German Airlines; Malaysia Airlines; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Qatar Airways; Shandong Airlines; United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.



www.uatp.com