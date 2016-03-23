UATP, the airline-owned payment network, has announced that payment technology specialist Limonetik has joined the Network to expand UATP's choice of payment methods.



"This partnership gives airlines the opportunity to easily customize their alternative payment acceptance portfolio while avoiding the burden of managing new partnerships, connectivity, and system changes," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. He added, "Our new partnership will enable airlines to quickly connect and respond to the customer demand for Alternative Form of Payment (AFPs) globally."



The UATP and Limonetik partnership provides a solution that simplifies the acceptance of alternative payment methods for UATP's Merchants. As an Alternative Payment Method Aggregator, Limonetik offers over 150 different payment options across the globe which will be available to UATP Merchants through the partnership. Airlines will easily be able to fulfill their AFP needs with UATP and Limonetik.



"We are looking forward to working with UATP and enhancing their payment Network," said Christophe Bourbier, CEO and co-founder, Limonetik. "In addition to expanding the Network's payment options, Limonetik also offers Merchant airlines a complete range of services, including reconciliation, refund management and fund collection. This is a win for all parties: UATP, Limonetik and the airlines in the UATP Network."



UATP



UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream and DataMine, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.



Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak(r); UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Heli Air Monaco; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); Lufthansa German Airlines; Malaysia Airlines; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Qatar Airways; Shandong Airlines; United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.



Limonetik



Limonetik, named as "Cool vendor in digital commerce 2015" by Gartner, is a key expert of international payment methods aggregation and marketplaces payment solution, technically bringing together all required elements like KYC/B, compliance.

Limonetik delivers a "one stop" shopping payment solution (PaaS) that quickly connects all kinds of online and offline payment methods to e-Merchants, PSPs and acquirers. Limonetik simplifies and streamlines the complex payments arena offering a fully-integrated solution with single MI feed.

Limonetik payment platform consists of an interface between all the alternative payment methods and the 'Back-Office' of the Merchants and PSPs. As an end to end solution it covers all steps of payment phases from customization of responsive payment pages to collect and reconciliation.

One of our competences is our marketing approach, which adds value to and galvanizes payment (conditional displays, discounts, gift points, couponing, loyalty, etc.) for a real enriched and multi-channel customer experience.



