Tucked away in the high Sonoran Desert just north of Scottsdale, the Boulders Resort & Spa is renowned for a world-class resort experience that includes championship golf and tennis, a luxurious spa, and an exceptional level of service. But this extraordinary desert hideaway is also a threshold to a host of outdoor adventure activities that transcend traditional resort activities and begin right in The Boulders own 1,300-acre backyard, from helicopter tours and horseback riding to rock climbing and even desert fly fishing.



Rock Climbing: The surrounding high desert and striking rock formations provide the perfect environment for rock climbing. Designed for adventurous guests who love the thrill and a challenge, the clinics are taught by the Boulders' professional guides and guests can learn a classic "crack" climb as well as a "face" climb. Two carefully selected routes are ideal for beginners or experienced climbers.



Desert Fly Fishing: Taught by the Boulders' Orvis-Endorsed Fishing Guides and Certified instructors, create a unique resort experience for first time and beginner fly fisherman. Guests enjoy the use of premium Orvis fly fishing gear including rods, reels, lines and flies in a setting amidst the beautiful desert flora, fauna surrounding The Boulders Resort. The pond is a well-stocked fishery designed specifically for fly fishing guests. They will learn how to cast, handle the equipment and enjoy two hours of exciting, yet peaceful fly fishing.



Grand Canyon & Sedona Flights: Guests staying at the Boulders don't need to rent a car or drive to the airport. Private helicopters take off and land right from the resort's own private helipad allowing guests to visit Arizona's natural wonders such as the Grand Canyon and the magnificent red rocks of Sedona.



Horseback Rides: The nearby horse trails gently wind through an array of natural desert vegetation and hillsides giving the rider a panoramic view of the surrounding valley. The guided trail rides can accommodate both novice riders and experienced equestrians.



Desert Hiking: The Boulders experienced trail guide takes guests on natural hiking trails through the 1,300 acre resort property. Hiking trails bring guests to remote areas where baby bobcats are born or to see Native American petroglyphs and a "matte" kitchen used by the ancient peoples. Trails are customized for both the leisure and the experienced hiker.



Hot-air Ballooning: Exhilarating hot air balloon rides take off right from the property, thanks to the wide open Sonoran desert at the Boulders, a perfect takeoff and landing spot. Flights are offered at sunrise and sunset and include breakfast.



Bicycles The Boulders offers a fleet of bicycles for rental ranging from "Beach Cruiser" bikes for a leisurely ride throughout the resort's 1,300 acres to children's bicycles and mountain bikes.



Mountain Biking: Acres and acres of stunning natural mountain bike trails begin right at the Boulders Resort. Challenging single and double-track mountain bike trails provide an outdoor-adventure paradise amidst indigenous desert wildlife and towering saguaro cacti that dot the landscape with wildflowers that bloom in vivid shades of magenta, gold and lavender. This ride can be done with or without a guide.



Moonlight Bicycling: This popular nighttime "roller coaster" adventure takes place on the resort's paved routes throughout the property, where guests to see the desert night as never before. Suddenly, the desert sky becomes a planetarium; night-blooming cactus explodes in a kaleidoscope of various colors. Desert coyote, jackrabbits, javelina and deer, can be seen scurrying about in a flurry of activity. Night Rider 500 lighting equipment boosts confidence in navigating in the darkest of night.



This night walking excursion is led by the resort's expert guide, guests use hiking headlamps and night vision monoculars to see the unique surroundings while learning about the geology, history of the area, and the desert flora and fauna. The excursion also visits areas that might otherwise be missed such as ancient sites used by the Native Americans that walked the grounds centuries ago.



Stargazing: The Boulders' environmentally friendly practices to prohibit "light pollution" keeps external lighting at a minimum allowing guests to view the full brilliance of the stars lighting up the desert night sky. The resort's professional astronomer assists guest to view planets, stars, constellations and the lunar surface -- canyons to craters -- through a high powered telescope. Private stargazing is also available on guest's private patios using the resort's IPAD with star constellation app.



Desert Photography Tour: This guided tour takes guests to the resort's most pristine scenic areas to capture up-close-and-personal encounters with the desert animal and plant life on off-the-beaten path" visited by locales. The two-hour guided adventure is led by Nature Photographer, Linda Covey and also includes tutorial about nature photography and tips about approaching nature and desert plants.



"Walk The Rock" truly "rocks" the average nature walk with a step back in time, literally, taking guests on a guided walk-about through the prehistoric Sonoran Desert providing fascinating background on the topography, flora, fauna and especially the 12-million-year-old boulders that are the resort's namesake Guides will explain how the desert's unique topography started some 2 billion years ago during the Precambrian era, how cracks in the earth allowed crustal rock formations to bubble up, and how the area is like an ocean of sand and gravel some one to two miles deep. It will also include a close-up look at the amazing "Levitation Rock" formation, and artifacts left behind by the Hohokam Indians, who mysteriously disappeared in the mid-1400s.





For sports-oriented guests, The Boulders also includes an array of resort offerings such as:



Golf: The Boulders two championship golf courses, considered to be some of the finest in the world, offer 36 holes of golf with rugged beauty and breathtaking desert panoramas.



Tennis: The Boulders Tennis Garden includes eight courts (three classic clay courts, five premier cushion courts and one classic clay court) and three Pickleball" courts.



An extraordinary desert hideaway, The Boulders features 160 guest casitas and 61 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, seven restaurants and a lounge, two championship Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, eight tennis courts and a full-service Spa. For more information call 866-397-6520 or 480-488-9009, or visit:



