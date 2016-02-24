The Boulders Resort, renowned for its 1,300 acres in the high Sonoran desert and average daily temperatures, of a perfectly balmy 75 degrees, entices guests to new outdoor experiences ranging from extreme adrenaline junkies, novice and avid hikers, and everyone in between.



Waterfall Rappel - This new outdoor activity takes place on the resort's picturesque grounds beginning at the base of a waterfall that cascades over the ancient rock formations near the Main Lodge. Led by the resort's expert guides, beginners and more experienced rappellers can vertically descend rock faces through a safe and controlled descent over the surrounding waterfall. Harness, helmet, water, and instruction are provided for this two-hour adventure. The cost is $150/person



Jewel of the Creek Hike - This new hike melds the Boulders infamous hospitality with history. The resort's experienced guides transport guests to the nearby Spur Crossing site situated in the town of Cave Creek to begin the adventure. Throughout the hike, guests are enveloped by an unparalleled outdoor paradise alive with indigenous desert wildlife, towering saguaro cacti and wildflowers blooming in vivid shades of magenta, gold and lavender. Hikers also learn about the rich history of the desert foothills preserve. Guests are then served a gourmet lunch near the sparkling waters of a desert creek followed by a historical tour of the Cave Creek Museum. For locals and visitors, this experience combines an element of adventure, fitness and fascinating education about the area's exhilarating history. The cost of the Jewel of the Creek Hike is $135/person.



The Boulders also offers guests a host of other outdoor adventures activities that transcend traditional resort activities that all begin right on the resort grounds.

Rock Climbing: Designed for adventurous guests who love a thrill and a challenge, these clinics are taught by the Boulders' professional guides who teach guests a classic "crack" climb as well as a "face" climb.



Desert Hiking: The Boulders experienced trail guide leads guests on natural hiking trails through the 1,300-acre resort property.



Mountain Biking: Challenging single- and double-track mountain bike trails wind around the property.



Moonlight Bicycling: This popular nighttime "roller coaster" adventure takes place on the resort's paved routes throughout the property and offers guests a rare opportunity to see the desert night as never before.



"Walk The Rock": This adventure "rocks" the average nature walk through the prehistoric Sonoran Desert provides fascinating background on the topography, flora, fauna and especially the 12-million-year-old boulders that serve as the resort's namesake.



A perfect way to end the day after any one of these adventures is a trip to the Boulders legendary spa. With a seemingly endless menu of indulgent treatments, the legendary Spa at the Boulders brings guests to a state of complete --- and much-needed --- relaxation and bliss following an exciting experience. Services can be arranged for an additional cost to the adventures.



The Boulders & Spa



An extraordinary desert hideaway, The Boulders features 160 guest casitas and 61 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, seven restaurants and a lounge, two championship Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, eight tennis courts and a full-service Spa. For more information call 866-397-6520 or 480-488-9009, or visit:



www.TheBoulders.com



@BouldersResort



Curio -- A Collection by Hilton



Curio -- A Collection by Hilton is a global collection of distinctive hotels that are woven into the fabric of their destinations. While each one is unique, they are united in their individuality. Curio guests are passionate travelers seeking local discovery and authentic experiences, while resting easier knowing the Hilton name is behind every stay. Curio joins a portfolio of market-leading brands from Hilton Worldwide, a leading global hospitality company.



www.curiocollection.com



@CurioCollection