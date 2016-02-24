The Boulders continues to add new ways to make the game of golf enjoyable and to combat concerns that golf takes too much time and is too difficult. Value Your Time programs were designed to improve the golf experience with new golf instruction and pace of play such as the popular Pebble Tees, at 2400 yards, were added for those with limited time and those who are just learning the game or want to continue to enjoy the game. Or, "Fore at Four" is for golfers to play 4 holes at 4:00pm and allows golfers to play in a short period of time and enjoy the beauty of the Boulders--all before dinner.



New programs at the Boulders Golf Academy include:



Foursome Fix and Play 54



- 3 day package for four players.

- Play both award-winning Jay Moorish designed courses-Boulders North and Boulders South

- Simplify the golf swing thoughts and sharpen your short game.

- Round one: An on-course coaching, game analysis for 2 hours with instructor followed by 18 holes of golf

- Round two: 2-hours of personalized instruction followed by 18 holes of play

- Round three: 2-hours of shotmaking and scoring zone instruction followed by 18 holes play



The cost of the Foursome Fix & Play 54 is $600 per player based on a golf foursome.



Understanding the growing trend to combine fitness and golf, the Boulders "Golf and Fitness Combo Package" is taught by Nicole Cavarra, anLPGA Teaching Instructor and Certified Fitness Professional. This golf package includes (3) hours of golf instruction (including body and motion evaluation, swing analysis) and development training for specific fitness techniques for each individual's golf swing. The program is customized for each player and designed to improve their body in areas that will help he/she accomplish his/her swing goals in areas such as flexibility, strength, core strength, motion sequence training, coordination and/or functional motion training. The cost is $420/player or $675/couple.



The Boulders popular "Fore Ladies "Golf Program now includes Spa, Fitness and Healthy Cuisine:



"FORE LADIES GOLF AND SPA"



- Morning Fitness Session

- Healthy Morning Snack

- Two-hours of golf instruction by LPGA Class A Teaching professional & Insider "Tips of the Trade" with useful information golf protocol, attire and more

- Healthy Lunch & Spirits at the Spa Café or Poolside

- 50-minute Spa Service



The cost of the Fore Ladies Golf & Spa starts at $559 and is limited to 6 ladies. Overnight accommodations and 2 or 3 day sessions are also available, upon request.



Value-added golf getaway packages for the winter/spring season are:



STAY AND PLAY GOLF PACKAGE



After a round of championship play on one of the world's top courses, golfers can relive the highlights of their game over lunch at their choice of resort dining venues. This package includes:



- Nightly accommodations in a private Casita

- One round of golf per person, per night

- $25 per person lunch voucher

- Complimentary access to the Boulders Spa facility and unlimited fitness classes



The cost of the "Boulders Stay and Play Golf" package starts at $799/night (double occupancy)



FORE for FOUR PACKAGE



The ultimate golfer's getaway with a whole lot MORE of what they love -- more golf, more great courses to choose from--more extras and more for the money! Whether you want a solo golf vacation, a golf getaway with your spouse or a golf blowout with friends, this amazing golf package not only features play at The Boulders renowned courses, but also a choice of eight top rated golf courses in the greater Scottsdale area. The package includes:



- 4 nights Casita Accommodations

- 72 holes of golf

- (1) round each: Boulders- North Course &Boulders- South Course

- round each at two of the following golf courses: Grayhawk-Talon/Raptor/TPC Scottsdale/ We Ko Pa-Saguaro/Cholla (rated as "Top 10 New Course in N.A.")

- Two other "hidden gems"

- Complimentary cart rental



The cost of the "Fore for Four" package starts at $691/night (double occupancy) beginning January 2016.



The Boulders & Spa



An extraordinary desert hideaway, The Boulders features 160 guest casitas and 61 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, seven restaurants and a lounge, two championship Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, eight tennis courts and a full-service Spa. For more information call 866-397-6520 or 480-488-9009, or visit:



www.TheBoulders.com



@BouldersResort



Curio -- A Collection by Hilton



www.curiocollection.com



@CurioCollection