The Boulders Resort & Spa recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation project just in time for the new season. According to Howard Harris, General Manager, "The changes are truly remarkable. The fresh look preserves our rich history by continuing to draw inspiration from our surrounding desert environs."

The multi-faceted project that began in May 2015 includes the following areas:



Main Lodge



The updated design begins with a true sense of arrival with an inviting and sophisticated flavor that includes new custom-designed features such as the reception desk made of rich inlaid wood in Native American patterns; and light fixtures under the lobby skylight that add to the dimension of the area and complement the signature fireplace that provides warmth and welcome. New casually elegant furniture upholstered in soft, warm natural palettes and colorful custom-designed hand-woven carpeting, takes its inspiration from the rich hues of the surrounding desert landscape complete the transformation that invites guests into the main lodge.



Discovery Lounge



Breathtaking views of the Sonoran Desert and the 12-million-year-old boulder formations take center stage for the new lounge, which is positioned to capture a beautiful sunset with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows. Additional bar seating provides an exciting focal point to counterbalance the majestic landscape. Hand-painted patterned ceramic tiles and wood pilasters create a beautiful bottle display at the back bar. The room's furnishings define contemporary sophistication with large sofas covered in sumptuous leather and comfortable upholstered chairs in deep muted shades of persimmon, white and navy. Solid stone tables, sleek ceiling fans and custom low lighting make the lounge feel both elegant and inviting.



Palo Verde



The signature Palo Verde restaurant, located at the main lodge, is now fully renovated to complement its famed Contemporary Southwestern cuisine. The modernized décor, inspired by the outdoor panoramic vistas, include wood patchwork panels hung in the hexagon dome of the ceiling and new geometric parquet wood flooring. This is all set against a clean white plaster shell, which serves as a backdrop for the indigenous color story that highlights the vitality of an authentic experience. New furnishings for the outdoor patios offer a relaxed and sublime dining experience.



Latilla Ballroom



A new 5,500 sq. ft. Latilla Ballroom was added and is located in the main lodge area. It offers 16 ft. ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the atmospheric waterfall and the ancient boulder formations beyond. The space is crisp and sophisticated, outfitted with carpeting in deep muted tones of navy and orange. The ceiling features artisan-crafted bronze chandeliers inspired by the Native American sun symbol. Organic elements include a wall adorned with a contemporary mix of clear glazing and rustic wood doors, creating a beautiful rhythm that extends the indoor space out into the natural environment and reflects the indigenous inspiration. The ballroom also offers an extended outdoor patio with an adobe-wood-burning fireplace.



Casita Renovation



The first-rate upgrades to the 160 casitas include an updated interior design, new finishes and furnishings, while maintaining the signature adobe-style architecture, one of the resort's distinguishing features. These spacious 550 sq. ft. residential-feeling guest rooms now have a fresh palette of earthy desert tones with teal and orange accents. Room furnishings, reminiscent of the Native American influences, include a unique headboard wall that is custom-designed with indigenous patterns and detailing that complements the luxury bedding topped with cozy plush comforters and pillows. Regional art and colorful chair pillows are juxtaposed with area rugs in bold colors and patterns. Additional upgrades include contemporary chairs for lounging and watching television, and sleek ceiling fans. Luxurious bathroom enhancements include a spacious shower with upgraded high-end fixtures and pebble walls. Custom freestanding milled vanities, accessories and flagstone flooring further enhance each bathroom. The focal point of the Boulders' casitas has always been the wood-burning fireplaces so the designers introduced new adobe-style fireplaces to elevate the sensory ambiance. The private patios, a personal oasis to contemplate nature and relax, now feature fresh wood decking and custom lighting that illuminate and intensify the romantic beauty of the Sonoran Desert landscape.



According to June Chun, lead designer for DiLeonardo, an award-winning Rhode Island-based design firm, "We rejuvenated a relaxed resort environment, embracing and respecting indigenous inspirations of the Old West. The scale, pattern and colors from the Native American heritage influenced the architectural detailing, carpet patterns and rich colors. We included many custom details with a rich, organic sense that truly bring the indoors and outdoors together beautifully."



The Boulders & Spa



An extraordinary desert hideaway, The Boulders features 160 guest casitas and 61 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, seven restaurants and a lounge, two championship Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, eight tennis courts and a full-service Spa.



