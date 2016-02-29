A unique guest enclave dedicated to complete wellness is in the final stages of development at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain, one of Arizona's most esteemed spa hideaways. Spa House debuts April 2016 in Scottsdale following a comprehensive transformation to the resort's private mountain home previously known as Casa del Sano. Thanks to a top-to-bottom renovation, including the addition of new neighboring casitas, Spa House will be a welcomed commune for retreats, special occasion getaways and executive corporate gatherings, with a strong emphasis on the whole mind, whole body focus of the lauded Sanctuary Spa.



A Private Retreat and Spa in One



Nestled on the inspiring landscape of Sanctuary's namesake Camelback Mountain, the 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom Spa House accommodates up to eight guests via three king bedrooms and one guestroom with two double beds. Coupled with four new neighboring casitas, which enjoy the same contemporary design as Sanctuary's recently unveiled Camelback category, the entire enclave will accommodate groups of up to 16.



In Spa House, guests will find a tranquil environment to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect. The open-flow main area features a full kitchen with dining bar, dining room, and living room that opens to a spacious wrap-around patio, an outdoor pool and expansive lawn. Bringing the spa experience full-circle is Spa House's treatment room for in-home massages, which can accommodate two guests at a time, and a movement studio for private classes or personal training with yoga mats, Pilates reformers, indoor cycling, free weights and other equipment.



Surrounding Spa House and facing the dramatic vista of Camelback Mountain with its signature Praying Monk rock formation are four new 875-square-foot casitas. Each is afforded a private entrance for those seeking solitude. Luxurious king beds and seating are complemented by bathrooms with soaking tubs, double sinks and private outdoor showers. The outdoors are especially emphasized via 330-square-foot private patios including a comfortable daybed, dining table and gas fireplace. Twelve foot high glass walls leading out of the patio let the extraordinary Camelback views sweep in.



In-Room Touchpoints



Distinct spa-centric amenities exclusive to Spa House and its casitas will further enhance the wellness experience.



The resort will fuel guests' well-being via a Sanctuary Superpower minibar of specialty snacks, including healthy delights like raw nuts, organic dark chocolate and coconut water. In the bathroom, an assortment of aromatherapy bath salts will beckon guests to linger for a restorative soak.



Exclusive in-room services will range from bedtime aromatherapy massage for hands and feet to delivery of a coloring book that heralds a childhood pastime yet offers similar benefits to meditation.



On the bed, guests will find aptly named Comfy linens and can cocoon themselves in beautiful throws and Sanctuary's signature robes and slippers. Bedside tables will feature custom journals to jot down reflections, and freshly cut flowers at turndown will be accompanied by a personal card offering a calming sentiment or balancing yoga pose suggestion.



Transformative Programming



Spa House's private perch and unique environs on Sanctuary's 53-acre property make it ideal for specialized programming, from daily morning and evening tea service to sunrise yoga on the courtyard lawn, water aerobics in the private pool, professionally-led storytelling, and astronomer-guided stargazing of the Arizona night sky.



Inspired by Sanctuary Spa's celebrated Satori Wellness Retreats, a multi-day Spa House Satori program can be arranged, custom designed to meet any goal, from mental and emotional wellbeing to physical development or restoration.



There will be a Spa Concierge at the ready, who can provide counsel and organize treatments both in-home and at the Sanctuary Spa. And a dedicated Sensei in Residence will ensure one of Sanctuary Spa's most elite healers is on-call to perform a selection of highly specialized treatments that are reserved exclusively for Sensei therapists.



During any Spa House stay, all of Sanctuary's facilities will be at guests' disposal, including the celebrated Sanctuary Spa, fitness center, championship tennis courts, world-class drinks and dining of elements restaurant and jade bar, and the alluring blue oasis of Arizona's most magnificent infinity-edged pool.



www.sanctuaryaz.com



Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain



One of the country's most lauded luxury resorts, Sanctuary is a striking boutique property on Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona, just minutes from downtown Scottsdale. Under the direction of Westroc Hospitality, Sanctuary enjoys international acclaim for its contemporary design, and award-winning elements restaurant and Sanctuary Spa. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Sanctuary was named the number one resort in Arizona in Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and the number one resort in the Southwest in Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards". Sanctuary has been a Condé Nast Traveler "Gold List" and "Reader's Choice" winner since opening in 2001.



All guests of Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain are eligible to enroll in the iPrefer guest loyalty program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay at more than 550 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.



