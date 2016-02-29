Radius Travel has appointed Nicole Wilcock to the position of Head of Global Project Management & Client Technology. She joins Radius after five years with Opteva, a UK-based consulting firm that specializes in the corporate travel sector.



Nicole's past experience includes 12 years with American Express spanning positions in sales, client implementation, project management, and consumer card business development. She has lived in Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom over the course of her career.



In her role with Radius, Nicole will oversee both the Global Project Management and Client Technology teams to ensure the successful management of time-sensitive projects related to the implementation and maintenance of corporate client global travel programs. She will be based in London.



"Nicole brings a breadth and depth of global implementation and technology experience, and a consultative approach which fits perfectly with Radius' philosophy and mission. Nicole's expertise in bridging cultures and building relationships will deliver on our commitment to clients to make global work," says Kieran Hartwell, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Service for Radius Travel.



Radius Travel is a global travel management company that designs and delivers programs for multinational companies through a network of best-in-market agencies. The Radius network operates across more than 80 countries and manages more than USD 23 billion of annual corporate travel spending. The Radius Global Hotel Program, featuring the world's leading hotel brands, is one of the largest in the corporate travel market. Radius corporate offices are in Washington, DC, London, Sao Paulo and Singapore.



